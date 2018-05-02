SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Enjoys a Short Break in Osaka, Japan!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Enjoys a Short Break in Osaka, Japan!

작성 2018.05.02 10:40
K-pop boy band BTS released a short video of enjoying a trip to Osaka, Japan.

On April 30, the official channel of the group 'BANGTANTV' released a video with the title 'G.C.F in Osaka'.BTSBTSThe title 'G.C.F' means 'Golden Closet Film', and it is the name of the studio the group's member JUNGKOOK often uses.BTSInterestingly, the title implied JUNGKOOK's role in the video.

The video was filmed from the perspective of JUNGKOOK, and the camera focused on the daily life of the members.

From the time the members were on their way to the destination to the time they actively went out for shopping, the video framed all the joyful moments of the group.BTSBTSWith the cheerful, rhythmical background music, the video also framed the naughty and active sides of the members.BTSThe fans of BTS responded to the video, "It's so good to see them brightly smiling.", "I love the members and the video effects as well.", "They look so happy!", and many more.
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
