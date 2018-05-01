[SBS Star] 100% Members Pay Tribute To Late Leader Minwoo

K-pop boy group 100% paid respects to leader Minwoo during its concert in Japan.On April 21 and 30, 100% held its '100% SPRING CONCERT 2018 - Blossom -' concerts in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.During the concert, 100% members took some time fully dedicated to their late leader Minwoo, who passed away on March 25.Hyukjin said, "We are four now, but we hope everyone believes that Minwoo is with us right now, just as we do. That's why we have five microphones on stage."Chanyong commented, "We want to watch a video clip with you guys as we sing." and Rokhyun added, "These are the memories that belong to us, you, and Minwoo."The four members began singing 'Monochrome' from the group's second Japanese single, while a VCR that captures Minwoo's moments and messages playing.After the stage expressing the members' grief and longing for the leader, 100% comforted fans by saying, "Minwoo will always be with us."100% also performed to 'Cherry', a song that Minwoo had been planning to showcase as a solo stage for the concert.Rokhyun explained, "This song, 'Cherry', was supposed to be Minwoo's solo track, but we decided to share it with you by singing the song together."The group ended the concerts on a happy note by coming off the stage and interacting with fans, comforting their sorrow and grief after the tragic loss.(Credit= TOP MEDIA)(SBS Star)