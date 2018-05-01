SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] PENTAGON Enters Music Chart for the First Time Since Debut
K-pop boy group PENTAGON has entered domestic music chart for the first time since debut.

Released on April 2, PENTAGON's sixth mini album's title track 'Shine' entered top 100 real-time chart on Korea's major music streaming website Melon on May 1.
PENTAGONThis 'chart in' is especially notable since not only it has been almost a month after its release, but also it is the very first time for PENTAGON to enter the major chart since its debut in 2016.
PENTAGONThe members of PENTAGON have also expressed their utmost gratitude to their fans and listeners.

PENTAGON's leader Hui, who co-composed 'Shine' with E'Dawn, commented, "Kino was grabbing my hand and waking me up. I was tired and wondering why he was waking me up, but a crazy thing had happened. Oh my God. Universe (PENTAGON's fandom), thank you so much and I love you."

Kino said, "I am so happy that my hands are shaking. Even a thousand words are not enough for me right now. I'm so happy that I think my tears might fall. I will never forget this day, and receive it as a sign to work harder."

Hongseok also expressed his excitement, "Struck with amazement and disbelief! The best news to start a new month. 'May' this only be a humble start to the endless journey ahead of us."

Congratulations, PENTAGON!
 

(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, Melon, SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
