[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Opened Up About His Bullying Experience
작성 2018.05.01
Park Hyung SikActor Park Hyung Sik revealed that he was bullied when he was a trainee.

Before pursuing his acting career, he debuted first as a member of K-pop idol group ZE:A.
Park Hyung SikPark Hyung Sik said, "When I was a trainee at my previous agency, I was a victim of bullying. I was only a teenager at the time, but I had to went through depression."

He explained, "I was close with a manager who scouted me and I talked a lot about my future to the manager. But other trainees thought that I took some sort of preferential benefits by being close to the manager."

He continued, "One day, everyone ignored me and stopped eating meals with me. They pretended that I was not there even when I was there."
Park Hyung SikPark Hyung Sik expressed his gratitude to the members of ZE:A, "After moving to a different agency to debut as a member of ZE:A, I was able to be free from depression thanks to the members."

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik is currently starring in his new drama 'Suits' with actor Jang Dong Gun.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
