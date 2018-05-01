[SBS Star] Actor Dong Ha Enlists Today

Actor Dong Ha enlists in the military as an active duty soldier, today.Earlier on April 27, Dong Ha's management agency Management AND released an official statement, announcing his upcoming military enlistment.The agency stated, "On May 1, Dong Ha will enter the 5th Infantry Division's recruit training center located in Gyeonggi-do. The actor received Grade 1 from his physical examination, so he will enlist as an active duty soldier."Dong Ha also left a comment through the agency, "I will fulfill my duty as citizen of Korea and diligently complete my mandatory military service."He continued, "I will return with more matured self, so please continue to give me lots of support and love. I hope you all to stay healthy."Dong Ha debuted in 2009, and recently starred in SBS drama 'Judge vs. Judge'.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)