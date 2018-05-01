[SBS Star] Park Han Byul Gives Birth to Her First Child

Actress Park Han Byul gave birth to a baby boy!On April 30, Park Han Byul's agency announced that she gave birth to a healthy boy.The agency stated, "Park Han Byul gave birth to a healthy baby boy around 3PM, today. She is currently sharing the happiness with her family members."She previously announced her pregnancy and marriage last November while starring in MBC's drama 'Borg Mom'.At that time, Park Han Byul shared comment, "I'm thankful to God every day for the precious gift. I'm spending each and every day full of joy with amazing experiences. My entire world feels completely different."Congratulations to the actress and her family.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)