[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lovelyz Reminisces 'That Day'!

K-pop girl group Lovelyz made its comeback stage on SBS 'Inkigayo'!On April 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Lovelyz performed to the title track 'That Day' from the group's fourth mini album '治癒'.On the beautiful stage filled with flowers, eight members of Lovelyz showed up their lovely, girlish charms with light blue and white-colored outfits.During the interview before the stage, Lovelyz described 'That Day' as a song that heals one's broken heart like a gentle spring breeze.Check out Lovelyz' comeback stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' below.Don't forget to check out the members' special interview as well!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)