[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X's Farewell Stage with 'Jealousy'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X's Farewell Stage with 'Jealousy'

작성 2018.05.01 09:34 수정 2018.05.01 09:35 조회수
K-pop boy group MONSTA X had the last stage of its title track 'Jealousy' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.
MONSTA XOn April 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MONSTA X performed to 'Jealousy' from its latest mini album 'THE CONNECT : DEJAVU' that was released on March 26.
MONSTA X'Jealousy' is an addictive R&B track, and the choreography especially highlight's the group's powerful and sexy image.

The repetitive, addictive hook phrases of the song make it easy for anyone to sing along, even after listening to it once.
MONSTA XJust like the group's mega-hit 'DRAMARAMA' promotions last year, MONSTA X won the first place on music shows with 'Jealousy' as well.
MONSTA XCheck out MONSTA X's last 'Jealousy' stage at SBS 'Inkigayo' below.
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
