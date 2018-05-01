[SBS Star] VIDEO: VIXX's Sensual Performance with 'Scentist'

K-pop boy group VIXX dropped its latest track 'Scentist' on SBS Inkigayo.On April 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', VIXX performed the title track 'Scentist' from its third full album 'EAU DE VIXX' released on April 17.'Scentist' combines two words―'scent' and 'artist', and the members turned into sensual perfumers on stage.Through the highly-defined dance moves and beautiful vocals, VIXX vividly portrayed one's obsession with scent.Check out VIXX's 'Scentist' performance at SBS 'Inkigayo' below.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)