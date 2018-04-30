SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Calls Her Boyfriend Before Being Forced to Turn Her Phone Off?
Korean actress Park Shin Hye was seen in a hurry to make a call before the production crew of her variety show forced her to turn her phone off. 

On April 27 episode of tvN's variety show 'Happy Forest House', Park Shin Hye was unexpectedly asked to turn her phone off after 6PM until the next morning as a part of her mission.Park Shin HyeThe production crew came up with this mission, as the show is primarily about enjoying the slow life away from the busy life of the city.

The news was dropped on Park Shin Hye only about ten minutes before 6PM, and she quickly asked for more time.

However, that did not work, which made Park Shin Hye shriek in panic.Park Shin HyeAfter that, Park Shin Hye quickly tried to call someone, but the signal was too low that the call could not be made.

Therefore, she had to move around different places to get a better signal.Park Shin HyePark Shin HyeAt last, Park Shin Hye succeeded in making a call, and was able to have about a minute-long conversation on the phone.

Until then, the viewers were wondering who she would call, but it turned out Park Shin Hye called her mother, not her boyfriend as many hoped.Park Shin HyeMeanwhile, it was recently announced that Park Shin Hye has been confirmed to join tvN's new drama 'Memories of the Alhambra' along with actor Hyun Bin.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Happy Forest House) 

(SBS Star)   
