[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Wins First Place with the Song 'What is Love?'

K-pop girl group TWICE won first place at SBS 'Inkigayo' with its song 'What is Love?'.On April 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TWICE performed its latest title track 'What is Love?' from the group's fifth mini album released on April 9.The song 'What is Love?' is based on an electro-pop vibe with the bubblegum melody, digital quirks, and sparkling chimes.The lyrics that show the girls dreaming of an imaginative love with the phrase 'What is Love?' further embellish the song.The soft, delicate, and cute dance moves of TWICE with lovely costumes and facial expressions also catch the eyes of the public.Congratulations, TWICE!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)