[SBS Star] The Cast of Netflix 'BUSTED' Share Their Filming Experience

The cast of Netflix original variety show series 'BUSTED' talked about how they felt about the show before it kicks off in May.On April 30, the cast and production team gathered at InterContinental Seoul COEX for a press conference.The cast of 'BUSTED' include boy group EXO's SEHUN, singer Kim Jong-min, actress Park Min Young, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, actors Lee Kwang Soo, Ahn Jae Wook, and girl group gugudan's SEJEONG.The directors of the show are Jo Hyo-jin and Lee Ju-hyung, who produced SBS' hit variety shows 'Running Man' and 'Family Outing'.At the press conference, each person had a word to say about the show.Yu Jae Seok mentioned, "I know the two directors very well. I was offered to be part of the show when I was thinking about trying out something new. I found the show intriguing, and thought I would give it a go."Then, Lee Kwang Soo said, "I felt more responsible to do well, as this show will be on Netflix, where literally everyone in the world will be able to watch. That made me want to do better."SEHUN commented, "I was actually really nervous, since this is my first time being a regular cast member of a variety show."He continued, "Yu Jae Seok told me to relax and be myself. Although it wasn't easy to do that, I tried to do my best to show the real side of me during the shooting."Lastly, the director Lee Ju-hyung said, "The scale of this show is probably the largest variety show made in Korea so far. We have used over 100 cameras every time, and about 200 to 300 staff worked at the same time. I hope everyone likes it."In 'BUSTED', the cast will form a detective team, and the team will try to solve different mysteries.The viewers will be able to enjoy suspense, surprises and fun throughout the series, as each episode of the show will feature bigger mysteries.'BUSTED' is scheduled to air two episodes a week for five weeks starting from May 4.(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, Netflix)(SBS Star)