SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Cast of Netflix 'BUSTED' Share Their Filming Experience
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Cast of Netflix 'BUSTED' Share Their Filming Experience

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.30 17:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Cast of Netflix BUSTED Share Their Filming Experience
The cast of Netflix original variety show series 'BUSTED' talked about how they felt about the show before it kicks off in May.

On April 30, the cast and production team gathered at InterContinental Seoul COEX for a press conference. BUSTEDThe cast of 'BUSTED' include boy group EXO's SEHUN, singer Kim Jong-min, actress Park Min Young, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, actors Lee Kwang Soo, Ahn Jae Wook, and girl group gugudan's SEJEONG.

The directors of the show are Jo Hyo-jin and Lee Ju-hyung, who produced SBS' hit variety shows 'Running Man' and 'Family Outing'.

At the press conference, each person had a word to say about the show.BUSTEDYu Jae Seok mentioned, "I know the two directors very well. I was offered to be part of the show when I was thinking about trying out something new. I found the show intriguing, and thought I would give it a go."BUSTEDThen, Lee Kwang Soo said, "I felt more responsible to do well, as this show will be on Netflix, where literally everyone in the world will be able to watch. That made me want to do better."BUSTEDSEHUN commented, "I was actually really nervous, since this is my first time being a regular cast member of a variety show."

He continued, "Yu Jae Seok told me to relax and be myself. Although it wasn't easy to do that, I tried to do my best to show the real side of me during the shooting."BUSTEDLastly, the director Lee Ju-hyung said, "The scale of this show is probably the largest variety show made in Korea so far. We have used over 100 cameras every time, and about 200 to 300 staff worked at the same time. I hope everyone likes it."BUSTEDIn 'BUSTED', the cast will form a detective team, and the team will try to solve different mysteries.

The viewers will be able to enjoy suspense, surprises and fun throughout the series, as each episode of the show will feature bigger mysteries.

'BUSTED' is scheduled to air two episodes a week for five weeks starting from May 4.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, Netflix)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호