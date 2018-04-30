[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Outlines His Own Way to Express Love

Singer Kim Jong-kook unveiled his special way to express love from a variety show.On April 29 episode of SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook met K-pop artist Shorry from Mighty Mouse and other close friends to spent time together.From the episode, his friends said, "We have someone special to introduce you. You should get married soon!".Kim Jong-kook, however, was firm in his stance towards marriage. He noted, "I've never fallen in love at first sight."His friends soon responded to his comment, "You fall in love with sports equipment at first sight, huh?".Shorry asked Kim Jong-kook, "You know, I have a question, and you better answer to it."He added, "You and the female trot singer Hong Jin Young are mentioned together several times on screen."Kim Jong-kook soon nodded and said, "She's cool."His nod was marked more significant since Hong Jin Young was at the studio of the show as a special guest of the week.She responded to Kim Jong-kook's comment, "I actually got several letters from his fans that I should not flirt with him because he's so popular in other countries."While Hong Jin Young was responding to Kim Jong-kook's comment, he continued, saying, "I like people with aegyo because I don't have one. But sometimes Jin Young is too much."The most remarkable part of the show was the time in which Kim Jong-kook mentioned about his own way to love someone.He noted, "I don't expect girls being so dedicated to me because I am going to be the one who treats her the best."Hong Jin Young, impressed by Kim Jong-kook's words, reacted, "That's why he's so popular."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)