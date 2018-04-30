SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Outlines His Own Way to Express Love
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Outlines His Own Way to Express Love

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.30 17:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Outlines His Own Way to Express Love
Singer Kim Jong-kook unveiled his special way to express love from a variety show.

On April 29 episode of SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook met K-pop artist Shorry from Mighty Mouse and other close friends to spent time together.My Little Old BoyFrom the episode, his friends said, "We have someone special to introduce you. You should get married soon!".

Kim Jong-kook, however, was firm in his stance towards marriage. He noted, "I've never fallen in love at first sight."

His friends soon responded to his comment, "You fall in love with sports equipment at first sight, huh?".

Shorry asked Kim Jong-kook, "You know, I have a question, and you better answer to it."

He added, "You and the female trot singer Hong Jin Young are mentioned together several times on screen."

Kim Jong-kook soon nodded and said, "She's cool."My Little Old BoyMy Little Old BoyHis nod was marked more significant since Hong Jin Young was at the studio of the show as a special guest of the week.

She responded to Kim Jong-kook's comment, "I actually got several letters from his fans that I should not flirt with him because he's so popular in other countries."My Little Old BoyWhile Hong Jin Young was responding to Kim Jong-kook's comment, he continued, saying, "I like people with aegyo because I don't have one. But sometimes Jin Young is too much."

The most remarkable part of the show was the time in which Kim Jong-kook mentioned about his own way to love someone.

He noted, "I don't expect girls being so dedicated to me because I am going to be the one who treats her the best."My Little Old BoyHong Jin Young, impressed by Kim Jong-kook's words, reacted, "That's why he's so popular."My Little Old Boy

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호