[SBS Star] VIXX's N to Join Ji Sung & Han Ji Min's New Drama
K-pop boy group VIXX's member N will be actor Cha Hak Yeon this time!

On April 30, it was announced that Cha Hak Yeon will be starring in tvN's new drama 'Knowing Wife' (literal title).
Ji Sung, Han Ji MinActor Ji Sung and actress Han Ji Min will play the male/female protagonists of the drama, depicting realistic daily lives of ordinary people.

Cha Hak Yeon's character 'Kim Hwan' is described as a bank employee who is somewhat narcissistic.
VIXX NAfter wrapping up his group VIXX's 'EAU DE VIXX' promotions with the title track 'Scentist', this drama will be his comeback as an actor in almost a year after OCN's 'Tunnel'.

'Knowing Wife' is scheduled to air this August.

(Credit= 'RealVIXX' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)
  
