[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Most Hilarious Makeup on the Members of 'Master in the House'

The cast member Lee Seung Gi and Lee Sang Yun from SBS variety show 'Master in the House' wore the most bizarre makeup.On April 29 episode of the show, the cast members of the program―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae, spent their time with the week's special guest actor Cha Inpyo.While Master Cha was in preparation for his upcoming documentary series of nonverbal comedy group 'Ongals' for the American audience, the members of 'Master in the House' visited the group and Master Cha.The cast members turned into staffs of the series for the day and stayed at the place.When 'Ongals' joined the rehearsal, the members of the program could not hide their surprises toward the frenetic performance of the group.The cast members of 'Master in the House' soon had time to mimic 'Ongals', and the most bizarre event took in place.Lee Sang Yun and Lee Seung Gi wore the hilarious makeup of 'Ongals'.The makeup of a runny nose especially highlighted the funny appearance of the two members.Although Lee Sang Yun continuously rejected to follow the foolish dance moves, he eventually performed the dance moves in front of the crowds.Lee Seung Gi also followed Lee Sang Yun's makeup and dance moves, and the public burst into laughter from the two's performance.(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)