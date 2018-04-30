[SBS Star] EXID HANI & JEONGHWA Enjoy the Sunshine in LA

K-pop girl group EXID's members HANI and JEONGHWA are enjoying the sunny weather in Los Angeles, California.Recently, HANI and JEONGHWA posted several photos of them having a good time in Los Angeles on their social media accounts.In the photos, HANI and JEONGHWA have a burger from a well-known American chain of fast food restaurants 'In-N-Out Burger'.They are also seen strolling along the beautiful beach, and around the streets of LA.A while ago, HANI and JEONGHWA flew to the U.S. to attend 'The 16th Korea Times Music Festival' with the other members of EXID.It is assumed that the two members took their time to hang out in LA instead of resting while in the city.Currently, EXID promotes as four members without SOLJI, who is taking a break from all activities since the end of 2016 due to hyperthyroidism.EXID released an addictive new song 'LADY' on April 2, which ranked first on a music show on April 10.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jeonghwa_0508' 'ahnhani_92' Instagram)(SBS Star)