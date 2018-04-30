SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXID HANI & JEONGHWA Enjoy the Sunshine in LA
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXID HANI & JEONGHWA Enjoy the Sunshine in LA

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.30 15:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXID HANI & JEONGHWA Enjoy the Sunshine in LA
K-pop girl group EXID's members HANI and JEONGHWA are enjoying the sunny weather in Los Angeles, California.

Recently, HANI and JEONGHWA posted several photos of them having a good time in Los Angeles on their social media accounts.HANI and JEONGHWAIn the photos, HANI and JEONGHWA have a burger from a well-known American chain of fast food restaurants 'In-N-Out Burger'.

They are also seen strolling along the beautiful beach, and around the streets of LA.HANI and JEONGHWAHANI and JEONGHWAA while ago, HANI and JEONGHWA flew to the U.S. to attend 'The 16th Korea Times Music Festival' with the other members of EXID.

It is assumed that the two members took their time to hang out in LA instead of resting while in the city.HANI and JEONGHWAHANI and JEONGHWACurrently, EXID promotes as four members without SOLJI, who is taking a break from all activities since the end of 2016 due to hyperthyroidism.

EXID released an addictive new song 'LADY' on April 2, which ranked first on a music show on April 10.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jeonghwa_0508' 'ahnhani_92' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호