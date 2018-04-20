SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Brazilian K-pop Stans, Enjoy Various Clips in One Place!
[SBS Star] Brazilian K-pop Stans, Enjoy Various Clips in One Place!

2018.04.20
A brand-new K-pop video streaming service has launched in Brazil.

Mubeat, developed by Vlending―a joint entertainment venture by SBS Contents Hub and MBC―kicked off its service this month.
MubeatThe application provides K-pop related video clips and programs from South Korea's three major broadcasting networks―SBS, KBS and MBC―along with the networks' cable TV subsidiaries.

K-pop fans in Brazil can now watch quality K-pop video clips without pre-roll commercials, and they can also easily search for their favorite artists by category.
 

According to the company, Mubeat has opened its service in Brazil first, considering the massive popularity of K-pop in South American region.

The company noted, "Mubeat opened a server in Sao Paulo, which enables the users to watch the clips at high speed."

Mubeat is currently available only on iOS and Android devices in Brazil, but the company plans to expand the service to other countries in the future.
 

(Credit= Mubeat)

(SBS Star)      
