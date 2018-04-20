[SBS Star] EXID HANI Reveals How Much Super Junior HeeChul Means to Her

K-pop girl group EXID's member HANI revealed how much boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul means to her.On April 19 episode of tvN's variety show 'Life Bar', HANI and a fellow member HYELIN appeared on the show as guests.During the talk, one of the hosts Jang Do-yeon said to HANI, "I knew that you and Super Junior's HeeChul were close friends, but I heard that you saved his name as 'Daddy-Long-Legs' on your phone."HANI shyly nodded and said, "That's right. He means a lot to me."When HANI was asked to give her reasons, she pondered for a moment and could not give them right away.Then, HeeChul jokingly said, "Hey, I gave you money!", but HANI quickly responded, "He didn't give me any money, but he was there for me when I was going through a really hard time."'Daddy-Long-Legs' is a novel which illustrates a story of a young woman being supported by an anonymous benefactor.The woman calls the benefactor 'Daddy-Long-Legs', and he helps her throughout her life.From this episode, the viewers were able to see how strong HANI and HeeChul's friendship is, and also how thoughtful HeeChul is, even though he always looks playful on screen.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar)(SBS Star)