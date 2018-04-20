[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Enjoys a Short Break in Jeju Island

Kang Daniel from K-pop boy group Wanna One joined a special trip with the cast of a variety show.On April 19 episode of the MBC's 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets', Kang Daniel joined a trip to Jeju Island with the cast of the show.From the episode, Kang Daniel showed up at the place where the cast member Lee Yi Kyung was staying, and naughtily tried to wake him up.However, Lee Yi Kyung could not wake up from sleep, and Kang Daniel took various snacks and fruits to enjoy the precious moment in Jeju Island.When he had an interview for the show, he noted, "I'm extremely exhausted from intense schedule. My group has released an album, and we stay outside until late at night."He added, "Today, I went out from house at 2AM and just got back now."Although Kang Daniel seemed exhausted from the schedule, he did not stop brightly smiling.He noted, "I love the sea of Jeju Island. It is beautiful."(Credit= MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets)(SBS Star)