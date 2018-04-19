[SBS Star] Ye Won Talks About Her Relationship with Hwang Kwang Hee & Henry

Korean singer/actress Ye Won revealed what her relationship is like with entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee and Super Junior-M's member Henry.Recently, Ye Won took her time for a photo shoot and interview with bnt.She showed off her elegant charms through the photos, wearing floaty dresses and skirts that match the spring.During the interview, Ye Won spoke about her best friend Hwang Kwang Hee, who is presently serving the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier.Ye Won said, "Kwang Hee and I talked on the phone when he had a day off from his duty, but we have not met yet. We are quite cautious, as it may lead to dating rumors, even though we are like siblings in reality."She continued, "Kwang Hee suggested that we host a radio show together after he discharges from the military. I hope he discharges soon, and make that happen."Then, Ye Won was asked if she still kept in touch with Henry―her ex-husband from MBC's reality show 'We Got Married'.Ye Won answered, "We occasionally text each other, and I sometimes watch Henry's live broadcast on his social media account."She added, "I genuinely got butterflies in my stomach when we were shooting 'We Got Married' together. If I get to virtually-marry Henry again, then I definitely would treat him much better."Meanwhile, Ye Won has been cast in tvN's new drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' (literal translation) as a clumsy secretary 'Seol Ma-eum', as well as a web-drama 'It Is Not Like That' (literal translation) as a CEO of a lingerie online shop 'Han Ah-reum'.(Lee Narin, Credit= bnt/SBS funE, 'Bonboo Entertainment' 'Henry' Official Website)(SBS Star)