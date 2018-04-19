[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ladies, Get Ready to Have Fun with EXID!

K-pop girl group EXID dropped its latest track 'LADY' at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On April 17 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', EXID performed its latest track 'LADY'.The song is based on an old school melody and jack swing beat that makes the listeners soon fall into the song with memorable hook.With the costume and dance moves that remind people of the '90s, the song further mesmerizes the audience.Different from the group's previous song 'DDD' and 'UP&DOWN', 'LADY' challenges the group to have another music style and concept.The greatest part of 'LADY' is that the song catches a playful side of the members with bright smiles.Ladies, are you ready to have fun? Check out EXID's performance below!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)