[SBS Star] The Story Behind Jung Hae In to Join His Latest Drama
[SBS Star] The Story Behind Jung Hae In to Join His Latest Drama

작성 2018.04.19
The story behind Jung Hae In's decision to join his latest drama is unveiled.

On April 19, it is reported that Jung Hae In was about to lose his opportunity to join JTBC's 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (literal translation).Jung Hae InJung Hae InHis agency FNC Entertainment revealed, "He actually wanted to take a break for two months. But when he read the script of the drama, he couldn't miss the chance to join the project."

Jung Hae In has actively starred in various works for two years.

When he was filming his previous drama 'Prison Playbook' (2017) from tvN, he said at the filming site, "I need two months of break no matter what."Jung Hae InBut after he read the script of his recent drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food', he soon changed his plans.

Reportedly to be very eager and passionate to join the drama, Jung Hae In gave up on having official break. He noted, "I really want to be in this drama."Jung Hae InAs a result, Jung Hae In's popularity is rapidly increasing with the drama in recent days.

His popularity, seen not only from Korea but also from other various countries in Asia, suggests that he is absolutely the emerging celebrity of the year.

(Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram, JTBC Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food)

(SBS Star)   
