[SBS Star] BIGBANG DAESUNG's Fan Makes Food That Resembles DAESUNG!
[SBS Star] BIGBANG DAESUNG's Fan Makes Food That Resembles DAESUNG!

작성 2018.04.19 17:20 수정 2018.04.19 17:32
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member DAESUNG's fan made food that looks exactly like DAESUNG.

Currently, some photos of food that resembles DAESUNG are going viral online.DAESUNGDAESUNGThere is this one DAESUNG's passionate Japanese fan who enjoys making food that shows a strong resemblance to DAESUNG.

She has made various types of food so far, including fries that are shaped like DAESUNG's nose and lips.DAESUNGDAESUNGHowever, the most remarkable one is her fried rice wrapped in a thin omelette with tomato spaghetti.

Her decoration is so delicate that she managed to make it look just like DAESUNG.DAESUNGDAESUNGDAESUNGUpon seeing her food, many fans have responded by saying, "Isn't that real DAESUNG?", "This is cracking me up. It looks too much like DAESUNG!", "It must feel weird to eat that though.", "That is simply amazing." and so on. DAESUNGMeanwhile, DAESUNG has enlisted in the military on March 13, and is expected to be discharged in December 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'saya103_BB' Twitter, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
