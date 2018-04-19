[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Visits Vladivostok, Russia!

SEUNGRI from K-pop boy band BIGBANG brightened the day in Russia from a variety show.On April 18 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', SEUNGRI joined the show as a guest of the week.The episode, filmed in Vladivostok of Russia, featured the hosts greeting SEUNGRI in the middle of a street in the city.SEUNGRI showed up and said, "It's good to see you guys amazed!".He added, "Surprisingly, we were on the same plane. The staffs of the program told me that it should be a secret, so I couldn't tell you two."From the episode, SEUNGRI boasted his amusing and humorous personality several times.He first answered to the hosts' question about learning Russian, "Well, I've just started learning the language."Moreover, when SEUNGRI realized the fact that a woman, who asked to take photos together, actually wanted to stand next to the host, he tried to avoid the awkward moment by singing BIGBANG's song in the middle of the street.SEUNGRI faced another frustrating moment when he visited a market in Korean town.When SEUNGRI and the hosts of the program visited the market, the daughter of the market's owner showed her love towards K-pop.Yet her answer to the question of her favorite K-pop artist soon frustrated SEUNGRI.She said, "I love BTS! Oh, I've heard your group's song 'Flower Road'. I mean, I'm listening to it."SEUNGRI bitterly smiled to the response, and the public burst into laughter with SEUNGRI's response.(Credit= JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together)(SBS Star)