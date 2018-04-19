[SBS Star] Suzy Shares What Her Uncommon Drinking Habit Is

Korean singer/actress Suzy talked about an unusual thing that she does when she gets drunk.Recently, Suzy sat down for an interview with COSMOPOLITAN magazine.During the interview, Suzy talked about her drinking habit as well as the sort of interview that she would like to carry out if she becomes a reporter.Suzy said, "When I drink with my friends, I tend to turn on a recorder and interview them."She continued, "When we become sober, we listen to the audio file. We always get so shocked by the things that we said when we were drunk. Sometimes, we would use words that we wouldn't normally use or say very random things. It's funny because we don't recall most of the things that we said."Then, Suzy commented, "I would like to interview a drunk person. I believe your real characteristics can be seen after you have a couple of drinks. So, I think I would be able to have an honest conversation with an interviewee that way."Meanwhile, Suzy's management agency JYP Entertainment recently announced that Suzy will be going on a tour around cities in Asia for her fan meeting this summer.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)