[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum & Suzy's New Drama Coming Up? Agency Responds

Korean actor Park Bo Gum and singer/actress Suzy are in talks to star in an upcoming SBS drama.On April 19, it was reported that both Park Bo Gum and Suzy are positively considering the offers to join SBS' 'People of Incheon Airport' (literal translation).'People of Incheon Airport' is a story of a man and woman who work in Incheon International Airport, desperately try to heal their broken hearts to move on from hurtful pasts.Following the reports, Park Bo Gum's agency Blossom Entertainment and Suzy's JYP Entertainment both confirmed that they have received the offer.However, the agencies stated that nothing has been fixed yet.Blossom Entertainment responded, "The new SBS drama 'People of Incheon Airport' is one of the projects he has been offered. However, Park Bo Gum's next project has not been decided yet."JYP Entertainment also commented, "It is one of the projects she has been offered, but we haven't decide whether Suzy will be in the drama."'People of Incheon Airport' is expected to premiere on SBS after 'Wok of Love' which starts airing on May 7.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)