[SBS Star] MINO Reveals Which Member of WINNER He Wants His Sister to Date

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO revealed the member of WINNER who he wants his younger sister to date.On April 18, MBC FM4U's radio show 'The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM' (literal translation) featured an episode in which three members of WINNER―JINU, YOON, and HOONY made a guest appearance.On this day, the other members called the fourth member MINO as he could not make it to the show due to his schedule.During the phone conversation, the host Ji Suk-jin asked, "Which member of WINNER would you consider alright to be dating your younger sister?".Without hesitation, he said, "No one." and made everyone burst out laughing.Then, Ji Suk-jin insisted him on choosing one particular member.MINO said, "That is really difficult, but I would choose YOON."He explained, "HOONY is older than I am, so it would be hard for me to say anything to him. It's the same with JINU, but it's also because JINU is prettier than my sister."When YOON asked, "Did you choose me because it's easy for you to say things to me?", he answered, "That's right."Meanwhile, WINNER has returned with the new title track 'EVERYDAY' from its second album 'EVERYD4Y' on April 4.(Lee Narin, Credit= '2pdate' 'realllllmino' 'winnercity' Instagram, MBC FM4U The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM)(SBS Star)