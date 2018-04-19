SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MINO Reveals Which Member of WINNER He Wants His Sister to Date
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] MINO Reveals Which Member of WINNER He Wants His Sister to Date

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.19 14:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MINO Reveals Which Member of WINNER He Wants His Sister to Date
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO revealed the member of WINNER who he wants his younger sister to date.

On April 18, MBC FM4U's radio show 'The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM' (literal translation) featured an episode in which three members of WINNER―JINU, YOON, and HOONY made a guest appearance.WINNEROn this day, the other members called the fourth member MINO as he could not make it to the show due to his schedule.

During the phone conversation, the host Ji Suk-jin asked, "Which member of WINNER would you consider alright to be dating your younger sister?".

Without hesitation, he said, "No one." and made everyone burst out laughing. WINNERThen, Ji Suk-jin insisted him on choosing one particular member.

MINO said, "That is really difficult, but I would choose YOON."WINNERHe explained, "HOONY is older than I am, so it would be hard for me to say anything to him. It's the same with JINU, but it's also because JINU is prettier than my sister."

When YOON asked, "Did you choose me because it's easy for you to say things to me?", he answered, "That's right."WINNERMeanwhile, WINNER has returned with the new title track 'EVERYDAY' from its second album 'EVERYD4Y' on April 4.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '2pdate' 'realllllmino' 'winnercity' Instagram, MBC FM4U The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호