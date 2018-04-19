[SBS Star] IU Enjoys Snack from Lee Joon Gi!

Korean singer/actress IU has spent a great day due to actor Lee Joon Gi's thoughtful gift.On April 18, IU shared pictures of her wonderful day on her social media account.In the two photos, IU smiles with different types of snacks around her.In one other photo, she makes a heart shape with her hands next to a panel in front of a snack truck that says, "It's about time your sugar level is low, right?".The last photo is a picture of the snack truck, which shows that the snack truck is from Lee Joon Gi.Across the top of the snack truck, there is a banner written, "Bong Sang-pil is a lawyer who can provide legal advice in regard to My Mister's private loan."IU currently stars in tvN's drama 'My Mister', and 'Bong Sang-pil' is Lee Joon Gi's character in his upcoming drama 'A Lawless Lawyer' that is scheduled to air on May 12.On this day, Lee Joon Gi kindly sent the snack truck to the filming site of 'My Mister' to show support to IU.Back in 2016, IU and Lee Joon Gi starred in SBS' drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' together where they acted as lovers.Since then, they have been remaining as good friends.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actor_jg' 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' Official Website)(SBS Star)