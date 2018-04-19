[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Asks, 'What is Love?'

K-pop girl group TWICE had a comeback stage of its title track 'What is Love?' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On April 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TWICE performed the latest song 'What is Love?' from its fifth mini album released on April 9.With the lyrics that draw the feelings of girls with an imaginative depiction of love, the song questions what the real love is.'What is Love?' is based on an electro-pop vibe over the bubblegum melody, and the digital quirks and sparkling chimes further embellish the song.TWICE is one of the renowned K-pop girl groups, consisted of 9 members.Debuted from the Mnet's reality show 'Sixteen' (2015), the group has constantly garnered attention from the public with various catchy songs and dance moves.Enjoy TWICE's cute and lovely performance below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)