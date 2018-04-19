SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS' Response to Its Nomination for Billboard Music Awards
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS' Response to Its Nomination for Billboard Music Awards

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.19 11:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Response to Its Nomination for Billboard Music Awards
K-pop boy band BTS responded to its nomination for the category of Top Social Artist of 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

On April 18, the official social account of BTS posted a screenshot of the group from the video that introduced the nominees for the award.

With the screenshot of the video, the account added a comment, "We are honored to be nominated again for the 2018 @BBMAs! Don't miss the show, LIVE May 20th on NBC."BTSBTS has won the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The group's nomination for the award twice in a row certainly shows BTS' incredible popularity all over the world.BTSMeanwhile, BTS plans to release its third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' on May 18.

The group has released various photos that show the members getting ready for the comeback, and the fans responded to the photos with comments, "We are so excited for the new album!", "Can't wait for BTS' comeback!", and many more. BTSBTS(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호