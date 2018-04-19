[SBS Star] BTS' Response to Its Nomination for Billboard Music Awards

K-pop boy band BTS responded to its nomination for the category of Top Social Artist of 2018 Billboard Music Awards.On April 18, the official social account of BTS posted a screenshot of the group from the video that introduced the nominees for the award.With the screenshot of the video, the account added a comment, "We are honored to be nominated again for the 2018 @BBMAs! Don't miss the show, LIVE May 20th on NBC."BTS has won the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.The group's nomination for the award twice in a row certainly shows BTS' incredible popularity all over the world.Meanwhile, BTS plans to release its third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' on May 18.The group has released various photos that show the members getting ready for the comeback, and the fans responded to the photos with comments, "We are so excited for the new album!", "Can't wait for BTS' comeback!", and many more.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)