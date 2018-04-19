[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Confirms to Lead 'Produce 48'

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi confirmed to be the representative national producer and host of upcoming audition program 'Produce 48'.On April 18, it is officially announced that Lee Seung Gi confirmed to be the main MC of the program.'Produce 48' is a collaborative project of Korea's audition program 'Produce 101' and the system of Japanese Idol AKB48.Before the launch of the program, the 'Produce 101' series have received incessant love and support from the public in recent years.'Produce 101' (2016) and 'Produce 101 Season 2' (2017), led by actor Jang Keun Suk and K-pop artist BoA, have produced the two representative project groups I.O.I and Wanna One.The two rookie groups have garnered attention from the people in Korea and other various countries, and left groundbreaking records as an artist.'Produce 48', the third series of Mnet's audition program, intends to feature 96 female trainees from both Korea and Japan competing to become the member of the program's project group.The program is about to unveil the competition of trainees in June.(Credit= SBS funE, '_asia_prince_jks' 'boakwon' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, 'produce101' Facebook, 'Mnet Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)