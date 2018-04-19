SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok & Lee Kwang Soo Look Like They Are Real Detectives!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok & Lee Kwang Soo Look Like They Are Real Detectives!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.19 10:45 수정 2018.04.19 10:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok & Lee Kwang Soo Look Like They Are Real Detectives!
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok and actor Lee Kwang Soo continued to show a hilarious side of themselves on Netflix's upcoming variety show 'BUSTED'.

On April 19, an American global provider of streaming films and television series Netflix unveiled several publicity stills of 'BUSTED'.

'BUSTED' is a crime-solving variety show featuring seven cast members who take on the role of detectives to solve different mysteries.

In the photos, the four members of the cast Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, singer Kim Jong-min, and actor Ahn Jae Wook look like the real detective team.BUSTEDBUSTEDBUSTEDBUSTEDYu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang Soo, who currently appear on SBS' variety show 'Running Man' together, are seen lying next to each other with funny facial expressions.

The facial expressions of Yu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang Soo are triggering many fans' laughter, and making them excited about seeing the duo's another comical chemistry on 'BUSTED'. 
BUSTEDNot too long ago, a teaser clip of 'BUSTED' was released online, and it grabbed the attention of many fans all around the world with its entertaining scenes.

▶ [SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's Netflix Variety Show Unveils Teaser Clip

'BUSTED' is scheduled to air two episodes a week for five weeks starting from May 4.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Netflix) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호