[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok & Lee Kwang Soo Look Like They Are Real Detectives!

Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok and actor Lee Kwang Soo continued to show a hilarious side of themselves on Netflix's upcoming variety show 'BUSTED'.On April 19, an American global provider of streaming films and television series Netflix unveiled several publicity stills of 'BUSTED'.'BUSTED' is a crime-solving variety show featuring seven cast members who take on the role of detectives to solve different mysteries.In the photos, the four members of the cast Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, singer Kim Jong-min, and actor Ahn Jae Wook look like the real detective team.Yu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang Soo, who currently appear on SBS' variety show 'Running Man' together, are seen lying next to each other with funny facial expressions.The facial expressions of Yu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang Soo are triggering many fans' laughter, and making them excited about seeing the duo's another comical chemistry on 'BUSTED'.Not too long ago, a teaser clip of 'BUSTED' was released online, and it grabbed the attention of many fans all around the world with its entertaining scenes.'BUSTED' is scheduled to air two episodes a week for five weeks starting from May 4.(Lee Narin, Credit= Netflix)(SBS Star)