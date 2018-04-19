SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Completes the Basic Military Training
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TAEYANG Completes the Basic Military Training

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.19 10:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEYANG Completes the Basic Military Training
TAEYANG from K-pop boy band BIGBANG completed the five-week of basic military training.

On April 19, it is reported that TAEYANG has completed his basic military training with photos of him attending the closing ceremony.TAEYANGFrom the released photos, TAEYANG is covering his face with a mask and carefully attending to the ceremony.

TAEYANG's bright smile for his fans and the flowers is also seen from the photos.TAEYANGTAEYANG joined the military training base on March 12 as an active-duty training soldier.

From the day of the closing ceremony, TAEYANG is stationed to a military base in Gangwon-do and serves rest of his military duty.

He is expected to be discharged from the duty in December 2019.

(Credit= Sina.com)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호