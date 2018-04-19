[SBS Star] TAEYANG Completes the Basic Military Training

TAEYANG from K-pop boy band BIGBANG completed the five-week of basic military training.On April 19, it is reported that TAEYANG has completed his basic military training with photos of him attending the closing ceremony.From the released photos, TAEYANG is covering his face with a mask and carefully attending to the ceremony.TAEYANG's bright smile for his fans and the flowers is also seen from the photos.TAEYANG joined the military training base on March 12 as an active-duty training soldier.From the day of the closing ceremony, TAEYANG is stationed to a military base in Gangwon-do and serves rest of his military duty.He is expected to be discharged from the duty in December 2019.(Credit= Sina.com)(SBS Star)