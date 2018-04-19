SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's Ong Seong Wu, Ha Sung Woon to Join 'Law of the Jungle'
[SBS Star] Wanna One's Ong Seong Wu, Ha Sung Woon to Join 'Law of the Jungle'

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Ong Seong Wu and Ha Sung Woon are heading to a jungle!

On April 19, it was confirmed that the two members of Wanna One are joining SBS' variety show 'Law of the Jungle'.
Law of the JungleFor this season, the cast head to Sabah, a region on Borneo Island of Malaysia.
Wanna One Ong Seong Wu, Ha Sung WoonAccording to a source from the production team, Wanna One members wished to appear on 'Law of the Jungle' since last year, but were unable to join the program due to their busy schedules.
Wanna One Ong Seong Wu, Ha Sung WoonAlong with Ong Seong Wu and Ha Sung Woon, boy group SHINHWA's Eric, Minwoo, Andy and actor Yoon Si Yoon are also confirmed to join the program.

The filming will take place in mid-May and the season will be airing sometime in July.

(Credit= SBS, YMC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
