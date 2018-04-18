SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: How About a Date with EXO-CBX on a 'Blooming Day'?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: How About a Date with EXO-CBX on a 'Blooming Day'?

작성 2018.04.18 18:13
K-pop boy group EXO's subunit EXO-CBX has returned with a second mini album 'Blooming Days' on April 10.

On April 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', EXO-CBX had its comeback stage with the title track 'Blooming Day'.EXO-CBX'Blooming Day' is a funky dance track with a dynamic house beat and romantic lyrics.

Through the lyrics, the members of EXO-CBX softly ask, "Can I be your boyfriend?".

With the three members―CHEN, BAEKHYUN, and XIUMIN's sweet tone of singing voice and overflowing charms on stage, they make their fans' hearts flutter.

The song will fool you into thinking that you are on a date with EXO-CBX on a beautiful spring day.

What would you say to the members of EXO-CBX if they asked you if they could be your boyfriend?
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
