[SBS Star] EXO Celebrates the Launch of Its Official Commemorative Medals

Three members of K-pop boy band EXO revealed to the launching ceremony of its official commemorative medals.On April 18, EXO's member BAEKHYUN, SUHO, and KAI appeared to the launching ceremony of the group's commemorative medals.The medals were produced by the Korean Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation (KOMSCO) to celebrate the group's dedication to spread the Korean Wave.In addition to commemorate the group's dedication to spread the Korean culture, the corporation also produced special coins to celebrate the group's participation in the '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games'.Designed by an expert currency designer, the medals have the faces of all nine members on the front, and the logo of the group and a special phrase on the back.Three members of the group brightly smiled and brightened the place by holding the medals and coins.Their participation in the event is especially significant since EXO is the first K-pop group to receive such an honorable gift from the governmental corporation.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)