SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO Celebrates the Launch of Its Official Commemorative Medals
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO Celebrates the Launch of Its Official Commemorative Medals

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.18 17:44 수정 2018.04.18 18:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO Celebrates the Launch of Its Official Commemorative Medals
Three members of K-pop boy band EXO revealed to the launching ceremony of its official commemorative medals.

On April 18, EXO's member BAEKHYUN, SUHO, and KAI appeared to the launching ceremony of the group's commemorative medals.

The medals were produced by the Korean Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation (KOMSCO) to celebrate the group's dedication to spread the Korean Wave.EXOIn addition to commemorate the group's dedication to spread the Korean culture, the corporation also produced special coins to celebrate the group's participation in the '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games'.EXODesigned by an expert currency designer, the medals have the faces of all nine members on the front, and the logo of the group and a special phrase on the back.EXOThree members of the group brightly smiled and brightened the place by holding the medals and coins.EXOTheir participation in the event is especially significant since EXO is the first K-pop group to receive such an honorable gift from the governmental corporation.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호