[SBS Star] VIDEO: Super Junior Performs 'Lo Siento' with KARD!



(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

K-pop boy group Super Junior has returned with its new track 'Lo Siento'.On April 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Super Junior performed to the title track 'Lo Siento' from the group's eighth repackaged album 'REPLAY'.'Lo Siento' is a Latin-influenced dance track with tropical leanings, and it is Super Junior's most seductive song released yet.The lyrics illustrate a passionate moment of when an individual is in love.On this day, Super Junior performed 'Lo Siento' with the two members of KARD―Somin and Jiwoo.The members of Super Junior and KARD were seen dancing with each other, and successfully showed how amazing dancers they are.Watch Super Junior and KARD's sexy performance below!(SBS Star)