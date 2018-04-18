SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Apink Unveils Its Movie-like Concept Photos!
[SBS Star] Apink Unveils Its Movie-like Concept Photos!

K-pop girl group Apink is gearing up for the group's comeback in about 10 months.

In March, Apink's management agency PLAN A Entertainment announced Apink's return with a special single 'Miracle' on April 19.

Since April 10, the agency serially revealed concept photos of each member, then a group concept photo as well as a teaser video clip.

In the photos and video, each member display different charms, but look attractive in their own way.ApinkAs this year marks Apink's 7th anniversary since debut, the members of Apink intend to show their gratitude to their fans with the new track.

Last year, Apink released a mini album 'Pink Up' with the title track 'FIVE', and the song swept many music charts.

Due to the huge success of 'FIVE', fans' expectation for this single is higher than ever.

Fall in love with Apink by watching the teaser video clip!
 

Do not forget to check out the members' gorgeous concept photos below as well!

1. CHORONG
ApinkApink2. BOMI
ApinkApink3. EUNJI
ApinkApink4. NAEUN
ApinkApink5. NAMJOO
ApinkApink6. HAYOUNG
ApinkApink(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Apink_2011' Twitter, 'Apink (에이핑크)' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
