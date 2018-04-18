SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee Delivers a Message with the Song 'From Now On'
[SBS Star] SHINee Delivers a Message with the Song 'From Now On'

K-pop boy band SHINee released its new album 'From Now On' today in Japan.

On April 18, it is reported that SHINee officially released its best album 'From Now On' in Japan, and various record stores widely promote the album.SHINeeSHINeeSHINeeThe album, consisted of the group's renowned songs, has two new songs, 'From Now On' and 'Every Time'.

The songs are recorded by all five members before the member JONGHYUN's passing.

The lyrics of the song 'From Now On' especially deliver the feelings of the members after the tragic event.

The lyrics say, "I'll never forget the day with you, no matter what's going to happen in the future. This love makes me become stronger."

The song continues, "I offer all of my love and endless gratitude to you. I promise on the stars falling from your eyes, I'll be with you forever."

The song 'From Now On' has also been performed by four members of the group during its recent Japan Tour 'SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018~FROM NOW ON~' in February.

From the concert, the members left the standing mic of JONGHYUN on stage and cherished the memories of him with the song.SHINeeWith the trace of their beloved member, the members of SHINee fire the group's comeback.

(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community, SHINee Official Japanese Website)

(SBS Star)    
