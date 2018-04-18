[SBS Star] So Jisub Shows Support to Son Ye-jin with a Food Truck

Actor So Jisub showed support to his 'Be With You' co-star Son Ye-jin.On April 17, Son Ye-jin shared photos of herself posing in front of a food truck.Along with the photos, Son Ye-jin wrote, "I'm so touched.. Jisub oppa's surprise food truck delivery.. Oppa, thank you so much. We enjoyed it."On top of the truck, there is a message from So Jisub that reads, "I wish actress Son Ye-jin and the staffs of 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' all the best."So Jisub and Son Ye-jin showed off their amazing chemistry as a couple in the recent hit movie 'Be With You' (2017).Meanwhile, So Jisub is currently starring in a variety show 'Happy Forest House' with actress Park Shin Hye.Son Ye-jin is busy filming her latest drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' with actor Jung Hae In.(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, 'yejinhand' Instagram)(SBS Star)