[SBS Star] How Hard Does Former Wonder Girls Hye Rim Study for Her Exam?

A former member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls' Hye Rim was spotted having a hectic life as a university student.On April 17, Hye Rim posted a few pictures on her social media account.The photos were of thick textbooks and A4 papers with writings written all over that showed her dedication to her studies.Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Who said I should try to enjoy it if I can't avoid it? I can't believe it's midterm."These photos clearly shows how much time and effort she puts into studying for her exam.In 2017, Hye Rim had been accepted into the birthplace of foreign language education in Korea―Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.She majors in English for International Conferences and Communication, and actively takes part in different extracurricular activities.Hye Rim debuted by joining Wonder Girls in 2010 as SUNMI's replacement, but Wonder Girls officially disbanded last January.After the disbandment, Hye Rim put her musical career on hold, and devoted herself to her studies.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wg_lim' Instagram)(SBS Star)