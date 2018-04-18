SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Behind the Scenes of 'SWITCH'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Behind the Scenes of 'SWITCH'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.18 15:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Behind the Scenes of SWITCH
The photos that show behind the scenes of the drama 'SWITCH' have been released.

On April 18, 'SWITCH' released various photos that frame the moment of actors and actresses of the drama enjoying short break at the filming site.SWITCHFrom the released photos, Jang Keun Suk, playing the male protagonist Sa Do-chan and Paik Jun-su, is holding a script with professional attitude.SWITCHHan Ye Ri, who plays the female protagonist named Oh Ha-ra, is pouting and brightly smiling.SWITCHBesides these two cast, other actors and actresses are in the frame as well.

All casts are closely attached to each other with smiles, and the friendly atmosphere of the filming site is absolutely delivered from the photos.SWITCHThe public responded to the photos, "I love the drama.", "If Jang Keun Suk were at my office, I would just freeze and do nothing.", "Han Ye Ri's smile is beautiful!", and many more.

The staffs of 'SWITCH' noted, "We noticed that the fans of our drama want to see more photos of the filming site, so we've updated some."

They added, "We will update more as soon as possible, so please enjoy watching our drama."

(Credit= SBS SWITCH/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호