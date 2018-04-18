[SBS Star] Behind the Scenes of 'SWITCH'

The photos that show behind the scenes of the drama 'SWITCH' have been released.On April 18, 'SWITCH' released various photos that frame the moment of actors and actresses of the drama enjoying short break at the filming site.From the released photos, Jang Keun Suk, playing the male protagonist Sa Do-chan and Paik Jun-su, is holding a script with professional attitude.Han Ye Ri, who plays the female protagonist named Oh Ha-ra, is pouting and brightly smiling.Besides these two cast, other actors and actresses are in the frame as well.All casts are closely attached to each other with smiles, and the friendly atmosphere of the filming site is absolutely delivered from the photos.The public responded to the photos, "I love the drama.", "If Jang Keun Suk were at my office, I would just freeze and do nothing.", "Han Ye Ri's smile is beautiful!", and many more.The staffs of 'SWITCH' noted, "We noticed that the fans of our drama want to see more photos of the filming site, so we've updated some."They added, "We will update more as soon as possible, so please enjoy watching our drama."(Credit= SBS SWITCH/SBS funE)(SBS Star)