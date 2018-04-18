SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & SUGA's Unique Way of Holding Their Phones
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & SUGA's Unique Way of Holding Their Phones

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel and another boy group BTS' member SUGA's way of holding their phones is going around quickly throughout online.

Recently, an interesting online post caught the eye of many K-pop fans around the world.

The post was about the unique way of two popular K-pop stars Kang Daniel and SUGA holding their phones due to their unusually-large hands.Kang DanielIf you look at the photos, you will notice that they both put their index fingers on top of the phone and thumbs to support the weight of the phone at the bottom.Kang DanielKang DanielAnyone with small hands will not be able to hold a phone like the way they hold it.

Even if it is impossible, it may actually be extremely uncomfortable if your hands are not big enough.

Nevertheless, Kang Daniel and SUGA do not look like they are having a hard time at all.SUGASUGAAlthough the majority of their fans knew that these two singers have big hands, they were surprised to see that they could hold a phone that way.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's group Wanna One has announced the group's first world tour that begins on June 1.

▶ [SBS Star] Wanna One Hits the U.S. with KCON & World Tour!Wanna OneSUGA's group BTS is busy getting ready for the group's comeback on May 18.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS Announces May Comeback with 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear'SUGA(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets, 'bangtan.official' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
