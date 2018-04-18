SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Holds the Special Event 'The Dance Moves Challenge'
[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Holds the Special Event 'The Dance Moves Challenge'

U-KNOW Yunho from K-pop boy band TVXQ! announced to hold a special event called 'The Dance Moves Challenge'.

On April 12, the official social media account of TVXQ! released a poster and short video of the event.

From the group's social media account, it is noted that U-KNOW Yunho has planned out the amusing event for his fans.

The post gave simple directions for people to participate in the event.U-KNOW YunhoThe unique dance is reportedly from his group's latest track 'The Chance of Love' released on March 28.

Interestingly, the group's media account also released a short video that showed U-KNOW Yunho spreading out the dance moves to the artists from his agency SM Entertainment during the concert 'SMTOWN LIVE WORLD TOUR VI IN DUBAI'.

The video framed various artists of SM Entertainment passionately following U-KNOW Yunho's dance moves.TVXQ! Dance Move ChallengeTVXQ!TVXQ!TVXQ!TVXQ!SHINee, BoA, Super Junior, Red Velvet, NCT Dream, and many other artists were in the frame actively mimicking the dance moves.

The public responded to the announcement of the event and the video, "Where does U-KNOW Yunho get energy from?", "He's born to be a leader.", "The passionate artist.", "Did MAX Changmin know about this event?", and many more.

(Credit= Online Community, 'tvxq.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)       
