[SBS Star] Sulli to Launch Her Own Reality Show

Korean actress Sulli is making her comeback with a reality show.On April 18, Sulli's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed that Sulli is currently in the process of filming her reality show 'Jinri Market' (literal translation).According to the agency, the upcoming reality show will showcase Sulli's lifestyle, as well as the process of opening up her own pop-up store.Sulli has also hinted that she is working on a project through a post on her social media account, that reads, 'Sulli project' with a hashtag '#smccclab'.Sulli debuted as a member of girl group f(x) in 2009. She decided to leave the group in 2015 to focus more on her acting career.(Credit= SBS funE, 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)(SBS Star)