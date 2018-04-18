SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE's Reaction to Its Title Song 'What Is Love'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE's Reaction to Its Title Song 'What Is Love'

The response of K-pop girl group TWICE after hearing its latest title track garners attention from the public.

On April 11, the online show 'ASK IN A BOX' had TWICE as the guest of the week to talk about its latest title song 'What is Love?' released on April 9.

From the episode, TWICE had to answer questions from a box.

One of the questions said, "What was the response of the members when they heard the song at first?".TWICEThe members seemed hesitant to answer the question but soon told each other, "Be honest."TWICENAYEON noted, "I guess it's the same when we heard our songs 'CHEER UP' and 'Like OOH-AHH'."

The camera soon framed the facial expressions of all members. The members seemed to be shocked when they heard the song at first.TWICEJEONGYEON, the icon of betrayal, made viewers of the show burst into laughter with her facial expression that completely contrasted to the ones of other members.TWICEShe jokingly pretended to love the song on top of anything else, and the members criticized her fabricated reactions.TWICEMeanwhile, TWICE's latest song 'What is Love?' is getting incessant love and support from the public.

The song has swept all major music charts of Korea and shown great popularity of the group.
 

(Credit= '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
