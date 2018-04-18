[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo's Brother Reveals the Secret Life of Song Ji-hyo

Korean actress Song Ji-hyo's brother actor Cheon Seong Moon revealed how Song Ji-hyo behaves at home.On April 17 episode of OnStyle's new beauty show 'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life', Song Ji-hyo's brother appeared as a special guest.During a game called 'Let Me Tell You All About This Person', Cheon Seong Moon revealed everything about Song Ji-hyo.Before beginning the game, Song Ji-hyo was asked to put on a pair of headphones that was playing loud music.Right after Song Ji-hyo put on the headphones, Cheon Seong Moon started talking, as if he was waiting for that moment to come for a long time.The actor said, "When Song Ji-hyo doesn't work, she spends most of her time sleeping at home. She doesn't wash herself too often though."He continued, "I do most of the housework, but Song Ji-hyo tells me to do or buy things for her as well."Since Song Ji-hyo was unable to hear his words, she sat on a chair looking worried.Then, he playfully added, "Song Ji-hyo used to hit me a lot when I was young. So, it has only been about a year since we became close."Even though Cheon Seong Moon wanted to continue talking, he had to stop, because Song Ji-hyo complained about the length of his talk and took off the headphones.'Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life' airs every Tuesday at 9PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= OnStyle Song Ji-hyo's Beautiful Life)(SBS Star)