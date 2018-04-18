[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Joyful Days in the Army

The photos of G-DRAGON from K-pop boy band BIGBANG enjoying his days in the army have been unveiled.In recent days, several online communities released photos of G-DRAGON with his companions from the ROK Army's 'White Skull' division in Gangwon-do.From the released photos, G-DRAGON is brightly smiling towards the camera with cute posture and closely attached to his companions.Although he is in the army and restricted to go outside, his bright smiles show that he has been doing well in the military.A comment below the photos also suggests that G-DRAGON's friendly attitude was welcomed by other soldiers in the army.The comment noted, "Although there's an age gap, G-DRAGON goes along with other companions very well. He's the celebrity."G-DRAGON is expected to be discharged from the duty in November 2019.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)