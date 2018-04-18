SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Joyful Days in the Army
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Joyful Days in the Army

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.18 11:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] G-DRAGONs Joyful Days in the Army
The photos of G-DRAGON from K-pop boy band BIGBANG enjoying his days in the army have been unveiled.

In recent days, several online communities released photos of G-DRAGON with his companions from the ROK Army's 'White Skull' division in Gangwon-do.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONFrom the released photos, G-DRAGON is brightly smiling towards the camera with cute posture and closely attached to his companions.

Although he is in the army and restricted to go outside, his bright smiles show that he has been doing well in the military.G-DRAGONA comment below the photos also suggests that G-DRAGON's friendly attitude was welcomed by other soldiers in the army.

The comment noted, "Although there's an age gap, G-DRAGON goes along with other companions very well. He's the celebrity."

G-DRAGON is expected to be discharged from the duty in November 2019.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호