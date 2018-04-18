SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul & Ji Chang Wook to Star in a New Musical Together?
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul & Ji Chang Wook to Star in a New Musical Together?

2018.04.18
Korean actors Kang Ha Neul and Ji Chang Wook revealed to have auditioned for a military musical.

On April 17, it was reported that Kang Ha Neul and Ji Chang Wook attended an audition for a military musical.

The military musical that they auditioned for is titled 'Shinheung Military Academy' (working title), and it has been said that a number of musical actors took part in the audition as well.

At the moment, the decision on the cast has not been made yet. Kang Ha Neul and Ji Chang Wook'Shinheung Military Academy' takes place in 1910, during the Japanese colonial era, and tells the story of young people starting a military academy to achieve the independence of Korea.

The musical is expected to premiere in September at the National Museum of Korea.Kang Ha Neul and Ji Chang WookBack in 2010, Kang Ha Neul and Ji Chang Wook starred in the musical 'Thrill Me' and showed an amazing chemistry.

Many awaits for the positive decision to be made to see the two actors working together again.

Currently, Kang Ha Neul and Ji Chang Wook are both serving the national mandatory duty in the army.Kang Ha Neul and Ji Chang Wook(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, Glorious Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
