[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Talks about the Happiest Moment and Struggles

K-pop boy group WINNER had an interview to commemorate the release of its second full album.On April 17 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', all members of the group joined to have a special interview.With savory dishes of beef, WINNER casually talked about its new album 'EVERYD4Y' released on April 4.When the interviewer highlighted the fact that the album was full of songs composed and produced by the members of the group, YOON responded to the comment with bright smiles.He said, "I think it's the best when our president Yang Hyun Suk of YG Entertainment gives us a compliment. He expects this album to leave groundbreaking records, and he mentioned about the details of the songs."The member HOON noted, "I personally think BIGBANG is so cool. We're from the same agency, so we hope to become cool just like the members of BIGBANG."The member JINU also talked about his struggles as a trainee.He said, "I was the oldest trainee from our agency. I was 20 in Korean age at that time, and I was so anxious about everything because I joined late."JINU highlighted, "But at one point, I thought of what I would do besides becoming a singer. The answer to the question was simple. I couldn't give up on my dream."The members also responded to the question about the first salaries they got.They noted, "We paid our debts. All of us were not in a good situation, so we have paid the debts, and we are still trying to pay all debts."(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)